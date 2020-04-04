Left Menu
Final COVID-19 samples of 263 people housed at ITBP quarantine centre taken

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:21 IST
The final COVID-19 sample collection of 263 people, evacuated recently from Italy and now staying at an ITBP quarantine facility, has been done and results are expected soon, a senior official said on Saturday. Another batch of 217 people, who too were brought back from Milan city in Italy and admitted to this facility on March 15, has been found negative for COVID-19, he said.

"Final samples of 263 people brought to the quarantine from Rome on March 22 have been taken. The reports are awaited," a spokesperson of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP) said. The other batch of 217 people is being discharged in batches after their results came out negative on Friday, he added.

The centre in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area is the first and one of the largest in the country with about 1,000 beds for quarantine and some more for isolation. Over 1,000 people, including 42 foreigners, have till now been discharged from this centre that was operationalised on January 28.

The ITBP is an about 90,000 personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China..

