Lockdown: Shops to be closed between 5pm-5am in Bhiwandi

Shops selling essential itemsincluding vegetables will remain closed from 5pm to 5am inBhiwandi in Thane district to stop people from violatinglockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak,Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde said onSaturday

He said the decision was taken as people were seenloitering around while claiming to be shopping for essentials

