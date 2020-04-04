COVID-19 death toll rises to 75, highest jump in cases

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:03 IST
The total cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic crossed the 3,000-mark in the country on Saturday after a record jump in infections in the past 24 hours, while 13 new fatalities took the death toll to 75, the Union Health Ministry said. The active COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) cases stand at 2,784, while 212 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, according to the ministry data.

The death toll rose to 75 after 13 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours -- eight in Maharashtra, two each in Delhi and Gujarat, and one in Tamil Nadu. The confirmed cases due to the deadly contagion saw the highest jump in a single day after 525 new infections took the total to 3,072, including 57 foreign nationals, it stated.

However, the nationwide tally is higher after taking into account data from all the states. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths (24) so far, followed by Gujarat (10), Telengana (7), Madhya Pradesh and Delhi (6 each), Punjab (5).

Karnataka and West Bengal reported three COVID-19 deaths each, followed by two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a fatality each, according to the data. The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Delhi with 445 and Tamil Nadu with 411 infections. Kerala has 295 positive cases so far, while the number of cases has gone up to 200 in Rajasthan and 174 in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 161 cases in Andhra Pradesh, while Telengana has 159 infections. The COVID-19 cases have risen to 128 in Karnataka, followed by 105 in Gujarat and 104 in Madhya Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has 75 cases so far and West Bengal has 69. Punjab has reported 57 infections so far, followed by Haryana with 49. Thirty people are afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam has 24 cases. Chandigarh has 18 infections, followed Uttarakhand with 16 and Ladakh with 14.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh has nine infections. Goa has reported seven, followed by Himachal Pradesh with six, and Odisha and Puducherry with five cases. Jhakhand and Manipur have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradeh have reported an infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website. PTI PLB HMB.

