Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism bodies demand extension of RBI moratorium, interest waiver to tide over COVID-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:09 IST
Tourism bodies demand extension of RBI moratorium, interest waiver to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Tourism stakeholders have raised concerns that the government failed to address the survival crisis being faced by the industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and said immediate steps need to be taken to help out the sector. This was conveyed in a video conference meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Tourism on Friday

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI) participated in the meeting. They demanded that the RBI’s three-month moratorium on loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak be extended to 12 months and that the interest accrual should stop during that period. The tourism bodies also suggested that some loans for the industry (tourism) should be restructured. "Secretary-Tourism updated us that across all the key ministries of the government, it has been widely acknowledged and accepted that Indian tourism industry will be one of the worst hit from this pandemic. He mentioned that this is of very high concern to the government and this acceptance, itself, within the government is a big move forward for us. We hope that our relief measures will be prioritised accordingly soon,” Ashish Gupta of FAITH who attended the meeting said. In a statement, the tourism ministry said that the industry put forth a number of ideas and suggestions for tiding over the crisis created by COVID-19 in the sector of tourism and hospitality. "The ministry on its part shared the concerns and also assured the associations that the government was very much with them in this grim hour and that it would work towards the suggestions put forth. A lot of thrust on promoting domestic tourism was a common takeaway,” it said. "The ministry is using its social media handles to create awareness on the need to stay at home and be safe in the period of lockdown, and prepare to travel once the world opens up," the statement said. It said that in the meantime, the course modules of the Institutes of Hotel Management under the ministry are being held online, and the faculty and students are using technology to remain abreast with their course curriculum. PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK; death toll reaches 4,313

A 5-year-old boy with pre-existing underlying health issues is the UKs youngest COVID-19 victim as the countrys death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose by 708 in 24 hours to hit 4,313 on Saturday. UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove...

Murmu appeals to religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday asked religious leaders to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The go...

HP CM sanctions Rs 1 cr for PPE, N95 masks for cops

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned a grant of Rs one crore to the police department on Saturday to purchase personal protective equipment PPE and N-95 masks for its personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, an o...

Nitish holds discussion with doctors over coronavirus situation in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held discussions with senior doctors of the state on measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19. Kumar held a meeting with the doctors via video- conferencing at his official residen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020