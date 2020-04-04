One more test positive to coronavirus in Nagpur; tally 17

Another person from Nagpur inMaharashtra tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday, takingthe tally to 17 so far

The man who tested positive had a travel history toDelhi, but it is not confirmed whether he had attended theTablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz lastmonth, said Dr Deepak Pandey, Deputy Medical Superintendent,Indira Gandhi Government Medical College

Meanwhile,samples of 11 persons who had travelled toNizamuddin in Delhi tested negative on Saturday.

