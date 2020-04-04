Sale of chewing gum like products banned till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh

The sale and use of chewing gum and other similar products have been prohibited till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Sale and use of chewing/bubble gum and similar products prohibited till 30th June in Himachal Pradesh as a measure against the spread of COVID-19," said Himachal Pradesh Government.

Till now, six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, one has been discharged while one person has died. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

