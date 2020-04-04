CRPF DG Maheshwari goes into self quarantine after indirect contact with COVID-19 positive doctor

CRPF chief A P Maheshwari has undertaken self quarantine after he had an indirect contact with a doctor in the paramilitary who had tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday

"A CRPF officer had tested positive for COVID-19. All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The DG CRPF had an indirect contact with the officer and as per protocol, he is observing quarantine," CRPF spokesperson DIG Moses Dhinakaran said

Another official said the Director General (DG) of the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks went into self quarantine as per protocol and he is in constant touch with his officers over various operational issues including the fight against COVID-19.

