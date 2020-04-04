Left Menu
145 new coronavirus cases in Maha, total 635; six deaths

Updated: 04-04-2020 22:20 IST
145 new coronavirus cases in Maha, total 635; six deaths

As many as 145 persons were confirmed to have coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the number of patients to 635, an official statement said. A statement released by the Public Health Department said most of these persons were tested by private laboratories over the last few days, and the results were validated by government labs on Saturday.

Further, six coronavirus patients died in the state during the day. Four of them were from Mumbai, one in Amravati and one at Mumbra in Thane district, it said. A total of 32 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far.

On the other hand, 52 patients have recovered and have been discharged. The six persons who died on Saturday did not have any recent travel history.

But all of them were suffering of ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and breathing problems, the release said. Of the total 635 coronavirus cases in the state, 377 were found in Mumbai, 77 in other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 82 in Pune, 25 in Sangli, 17 each in Nagpur and Ahmednagar, eight in Latur, five in Buldhana, four in Yavatmal, three each in Satara, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, two each in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and one each in Sindhudurg, Gondia, Nashik, Washim, Amravati, Hingoli.

One patients is from Gujarat while one is unidentified. Of 32 patients who died, 22 were from Mumbai, two from Pune, five from MMR excluding Mumbai and one each from Buldhana, Jalgaon and Amravati. PTI MR KRK KRK

