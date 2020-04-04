Hry sees sharpest spike with 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; nearly 90 pc linked to Tablighi Jamaat members

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:54 IST
The number of coronavirus infections jumped by 26 to 70 in Haryana on Saturday, the biggest daily rise in the number of cases in the state, with Tablighi Jamaat members accounting for nearly 90 per cent of these. Palwal district reported the sharpest spike from three to 17, the state health department said in its evening bulletin.

Of the total 70 cases, it said, one person is from Nepal, while 20 are from other states of India -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The total also includes 15 patients who have been discharged. There are 55 active cases in the state, it added.

Of the 26 persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 23 are Tablighi Jamaat members, officials said. They admitted this is a cause for concern.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Tablighi Jamaat members had entered the state before the lockdown was imposed. While most of them are from Palwal, a few are from Ambala, Nuh, Gurgaon and Kaithal, said Vij, who also holds the home portfolio.

As many as 652 of the 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat members who came to Haryana have been traced to Nuh district alone, he added. Vij, who held a review meeting with health department officials, said it has been decided that all Tablighi Jamaat members who have been tracked down in the state will be tested for coronavirus.

"The samples of all of these members will be taken irrespective of whether they show any symptoms," he said. Over 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 107 foreigners, came to Haryana before the lockdown came into force on March 25, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had said on Friday.

All of them have been quarantined, he said, adding that five FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigner's Act against the foreigners among the Tablighi Jamaat members for various violations. On the sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana, Vij said the state government is prepared to tackle any situation.

Containment zones have been created in nine villages in Palwal and movement of vehicular traffic or people is not allowed as health officials are conducting vigorous checking for suspected cases, the officials said. Earlier in the day, the Haryana government announced that Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, in Nuh district's Nalhar will be an exclusive COVID-19 hospital. The medical college has a capacity of 600 beds.

Haryana's Public Works (Building and Roads) Department has decided to allow district administrations to utilise free of cost its rest houses across the state for accommodation of doctors, paramedical and essential services staff who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. With 70 cases, Haryana has now surpassed its neighbour Punjab which has reported 65 cases so far.

However, while Punjab has reported five deaths, Haryana has reported one. A 67-year-old man from Ambala who died at PGIMER here on Wednesday became Haryana's first coronavirus casualty.

