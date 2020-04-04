Left Menu
Delhi Police receives 996 calls regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:46 IST
The Delhi Police received 996 calls on its 24x7 helpline number between 2 pm on Friday and the same time on Saturday, seeking assistance on issues being faced due to the lockdown, officials said. A total 11,348 calls have been received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) regarding the lockdown till date, they said. The 996 calls received by the Delhi Police include 111 related to areas outside the national capital, 29 related to no food or money, 30 regarding medical issues and 653 calls related to movement passes, the officials added.

