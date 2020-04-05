COVID-19: Relief flight carrying 150 European passangers to take off from Goa airport
As travel has been restricted to prevent coronavirus spread, a relief flight with 150 Spanish and other European passengers will take off from Goa airport to Madrid on Saturday night. "A relief flight carrying 150 Spanish and EU nationals will take off from Goa International Airport to Madrid tonight," Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik told ANI.
He said that thermal screening of passengers at entry and social distancing will be maintained during check-in at the airport. "Arrangments have been made for passengers to wait with seats, water and fans before entry to a terminal for check-in as they arrive very early due to obvious reasons," Malik added.
The Indian government curtailed all international flights and later extended that suspension on domestic flights as well to combat the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
