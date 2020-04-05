Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: People beat lockdown blues with online skill development courses

In search of ways to engage themselves while they are forced to spend time inside their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people are tapping into the internet where a vast variety of free online courses are being offered to hone their talents and also possibly to pick up a new skill-set.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-04-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:28 IST
COVID-19: People beat lockdown blues with online skill development courses
People are opting for online skill development courses in Kerala at a time when COVID-19 lockdown is in place. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In search of ways to engage themselves while they are forced to spend time inside their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown, people are tapping into the internet where a vast variety of free online courses are being offered to hone their talents and also possibly to pick up a new skill-set. Babitha Marina Justin, an academician, did not think twice before starting an online creative writing course when one of her students prompted her.

"When I put a Facebook post asking for takers, the response was tremendous. Due to the lockdown, all of us are staying at home. Nature has given us an opportunity to look into ourselves. A lot of people say they are bored and cutting jokes about it. But many are also exploring their hobbies and creative energy within them. So I thought it is the right moment. I have taken 20 students in my first batch," said Babitha, who is a poet and an artist. Various online skill development courses are available, from 'English Meditation' for creative writing to E-Book production for housewives, helping children develop their designing talents to violin lessons online - more people are coming out to lend their support to fellow beings to realize their inherent creative potential.

If 'English Meditation' to improve language skills is one of the highlights of one online course, in another online course of online E-book production started by Ram Kamal the beneficiaries, in the long run, are thousands of people with a print disability. "The lockdown period is the best time for many to learn e-book production and the course is three days long, spending two hours every day with assignments. In every session, we accommodate 30 people and there can be more than one session in a day if the enrolment is good," said Ram Kamal, managing trustee of Chakshumathi, an NGO that works among people with a print disability.

"In most Indian languages, e-publication is at a nascent stage. We have very few books properly produced in Indian languages. About 10 percent of the population anywhere in the world are print disabled due to many reasons, be it blindness, low vision, dyslexia or old age barriers. The e-books produced will be a boon to them with several automated reading software readily available now," added Ram Kamal, who has tied up with US-based Bookshare International with an online library with over 8.25 lakhs e-books for its readers. Another Kerala based group, Out of the Box (OFB), has started a weeklong free online workshop for school students in India to stay engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown and learn the scientific side of thinking skills and on how to train their thoughts. The course titled 'Imagination to image' which started this week has become an instant hit in the students' community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume sooner rather than later but declined to set a timetable for their return. On a conference call with the commissioners of the major profe...

Fiji rugby players arrested for breaching virus isolation

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nations coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their irresponsible behaviour would be reported to rugbys world governing body. The two men have not ...

S African Muslim cleric dies of coronavirus after attending Nizamuddin congregation

A South African Muslim cleric, who recently returned from India after attending the Nizamuddin congregation, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to his family members. Moulana Yusuf Tootla, 80, attended the March 1-1...

Ecclestone says 2020 F1 championship should be cancelled

Bernie Ecclestone says this seasons Formula One championship should be cancelled because it appears unlikely that enough races can be completed for it to be valid due to the coronavirus crisis. The opening eight rounds of the 2020 season ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020