Lucknow Cantonment area sealed for 48 hrs after 12 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test positive for COVID-19

Lucknow Cantonment area was sealed for 48 hours after 12 Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Sadar Bazaar area tested positive for COVID-19. Only Quick Response Teams and medical teams will be allowed entry into the area.

A total of 1,302 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have been identified in Uttar Pradesh and around 1,000 of them have been quarantined, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi on Saturday. Earlier, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been found. (ANI)

