J-K : Army eliminates 9 terrorists in 24 hours

As many as nine terrorists have been killed by the Indian Army in the last 24 hrs in Kashmir valley, said Army sources on Sunday. Four terrorists were killed yesterday in Batpura in South Kashmir. All four were involved in the killing of innocent civilians.

While five other terrorists were eliminated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector. Terrorists killed in the Keran sector were trying to infiltrate from across LoC, confirmed Army sources. In this operation, one Indian Army soldier has been lost his life while two more are critically injured.

Operations to evacuate the injured have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. Operation is still in progress, said Army sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

