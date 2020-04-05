Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre amends mining law, exempts several activities from green clearance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:29 IST
Centre amends mining law, exempts several activities from green clearance

Removal of sand deposits from agricultural fields after floods will not require green clearance now, with the Centre amending the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. In its notification, the Ministry of Environment has said that extraction of ordinary clay or sand by manual mining, by the 'kumhars' (potter) to prepare earthen pots, extraction of clay or sand by manual mining by earthen tile makers shall be exempted from the condition of acquiring environmental clearance.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is in the receipt of representations for waiver of requirement of prior environmental clearance for borrowing of ordinary earth for roads; and manual extraction of lime shells (dead shell) etc., within inter tidal zone by the traditional community," the ministry said while making amendments in mineral laws. It said exemption from the requirement of environmental clearance shall also be given to "Removal of sand deposits on agricultural fields after flood by farmers. Customary extraction of sand and ordinary earth from sources situated in Gram Panchayat for personal use or community work in villages.  "Community works, like, de-silting of village ponds or tanks, construction of village roads, ponds or bunds undertaken in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment and Guarantee Schemes, other Government sponsored schemes and community efforts. Extraction or sourcing or borrowing of ordinary earth for linear projects such as roads, pipelines, etc. Dredging and de-silting of dams, reservoirs, weirs, barrages, river and canals for the purpose of their maintenance, upkeep and disaster management." Digging of wells for irrigation or drinking water purposes and digging of foundation for buildings and excavation of ordinary earth or clay for plugging of any breach caused in canal, nallah, drain, water body, etc., to deal with any disaster or flood-like situation upon orders of the District Collector or District Magistrate or any other competent authority as well as activities declared by the State Government under legislations or rules as non-mining activity shall not require prior green nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020