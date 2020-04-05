ICICI Bank donates 16000 masks, 1000 gloves to CISF personnel deployed at metro stations in Delhi

ICICI Bank has donated as many as 16,000 masks and 1000 gloves to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at metro stations in Delhi. "I would like to place on record our sincere thanks, appreciation and valuable support rendered by ICICI Bank by providing much-needed masks and gloves to our personnel deployed in DMRC during this hour of need (16,000 masks and 10,000 gloves approximately)," the letter by Sudhir Kumar, Inspector General read.

"The @ICICIBank has donated 16000 masks & 10000 gloves for CISF personnel deployed at DMRC Delhi. We are incredibly thankful to ICICI Bank for this humane gesture & noble deed. It will certainly help frontline warriors of CISF in the war against #Covid19. #IndiaFightsCorona," CISF tweeted. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. A total of 77 people have lost their lives to the infection so far. (ANI)

