Nagaland former CM TR Zeliang urges people to follow govt guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:04 IST
Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has said that people must follow the guidelines and instructions on COVID-19, disseminated by the central and state governments, to fight the disease. It is of paramount importance that the state government comes up with prudent and pragmatic measures to handle COVID-19 patients in case of an outbreak in the state, the former chief minister said in his message here on Friday.

The government must frame immediate policies to secure the lives of front-line workers such as health professionals, police and home guard personnel, magistrates and government officials on duty, he said. "Though Nagaland has not reported any COVID-19 cases so far, we cannot forget that we are still directly connected to two affected neighbouring states, Assam and Manipur, and even share a 215 km international border with Myanmar," the former chief minister said.

"We simply cannot afford to become complacent. We must be alert even as we utilise the available time at hand to prepare ourselves and to remain a zero COVID-19 state even in the days to come," he said. Zeliang urged every citizen to cooperate with the government in its fight against the COVID-19.

He also said everyone can make an effort to save society by staying at home. "Therefore, choose to stay at home if you love yourself and your people," Zeliang said.

"Stay at home, stay safe and save lives," he added. PTI NBS SBN SBN

