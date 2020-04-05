10 Filipinos booked for spreading COVID-19 in Maharashtra
10 citizens of The Philippines have been booked in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai for allegedly spreading COVID-19.
According to the Maharashtra Police, they have been booked under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC, Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and Section 11 of Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations. One of them has already died.
Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday evening informed that the total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 635. (ANI)
