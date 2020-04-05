Muslim cleric held for communal message on social media in Himachal

Muslim cleric held for communal message on social media in HimachalPTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:44 IST
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a Muslim cleric has been arrested for circulating a communal message on social media in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi said on Sunday said tension gripped a part of Fatehpur tehsil after the maulavi (cleric) circulated the message containing indecent language. Police personnel equipped with riot control equipment were sent to the area to defuse the tension, he added.
The maulavi was arrested after the registration of a case against him, he added. The DGP asked people not to post unwanted messages on social media. PTI DJI RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
