Coronavirus theme-paintings on roads in Puducherry to create awareness

In a bid to discourage people from stepping outside their houses during the lockdown, coronavirus themed paintings were made on the roads here in order to create awareness. Paintings of coronavirus were made on Cuddalore Road and at Dr Ambedkar Road Junction.

Vehicles passing through these roads were seen halting for a second to read out the message "Stay At Home, If Not I Will Be At Your Home." The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

