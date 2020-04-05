COVID-19: 10 Nizamuddin returnees of Mumbai tested negative in Tripura

Ten residents of Mumbai, who had come to Tripura after attending the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, were tested negative for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Thousands of people across the country and abroad had attended the religious event between March 13 and 15 after the Delhi government had promulgated orders prohibiting gatherings or more than 200 persons. Many of the attendees later tested positive for COVID-19 and six of them died in Telangana.

The 10 residents of Mumbai were staying in a house at Beterban on the outskirts of Agartala since March 18, State Nodal Officer for coronavirus Deep Debbarma said. "Acting on a tip-off, a team of police and health department officials visited the house and put 16 people -- 10 residents of Mumbai and six other occupants of the house -- in quarantine. Their swabs were tested in Agartala Government Medical College and all of them were found to be COVID-19 negative," Debbarma told PTI.

Altogether 50 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation, were tested in Tripura and it was found that none of them was infected by novel coronavirus. Two persons from Tripura were tested positive for COVID-19 at Bikaner in Rajasthan where they had gone travellers.

"11-people from Sipahijala district visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi on March 5. They went to Bikaner from Delhi. After they were tested there, two of them were found to be coronavirus positive," state Health Secretary Debasish Basu said.

A total of 4782 persons are under home quarantine and 128 are in facility quarantine in Tripura. The health department has so far tested 191 samples which came negative. Meanwhile, a cargo plane on Saturday landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here carrying a consignment of 109 packets of essential medical supplies, Terminal Manager S Haokip Jempu told reporters.

