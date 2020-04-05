SHGs in Arunachal Pradesh district manufacture masks for frontline workers

Self-help groups in an Arunachal Pradesh district have come forward during the coronavirus pandemic by stiching masks for frontline workers, a senior official said. Keeping in mind shortage of protective gear in the markets, nearly 100 women members of self-help groups (SHGs) in Changlang district are on the job to prepare three-layered reusable masks to be distributed among sanitary workers and police personnel, at a nominal price.

The move was initiated when on the persuasion of the district administration, Bordumsa Mahila Mandal, headed by Pisilu Singpho agreed to provide 500 masks to the administration at a nominal cost of Rs 40 per mask, Changlang deputy commissioner R K Sharma said. The self-help group has a capacity of making 150 masks per day and so far it has supplied 700 masks to various agencies, Sharma said.

Taking a cue from the Bordumsa Mahila Mandal, another self-help group of the district - Changlangkan Self-Help Group headed by Marina Tikhak, also started sewing masks, and so far the NGO has supplied 215 masks to various frontline workers of the district, Sharma said. The reusable masks are stitched and sanitized under the professional advice of doctors. The NGOs have received additional orders and are working tirelessly to meet the demand, the DC said.

Both the NGOs are associated with North East Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP) under North East Council of the union DoNER Ministry. The state has reported one positive coronavirus case till Sunday noon.

