COVID-19: Only 57 pc students have required hardware at home to attend online classes, finds survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:50 IST
Only 57 per cent students in the country have required hardware like computer, router and printer at home to attend online classes being conducted during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a survey. The survey, with over 25,000 respondents, also pointed out problems being faced by students in sharing resources with parents who, as seen in many households, are also working from home. "Around 57 per cent respondents said they have hardware like computer, tablet, printer and router, required for their children to participate in online classes from home while 43 per cent respondents said they do not have required resources," the survey conducted by online platform Local Circles said.

"This means that two in every five parents do not have the necessary equipment to enable their wards to take the online classes which will start sometime in April. Some parents at schools where online classes already started last week expressed how they were letting their child use their computer for online classes and compromising on their work from home," it reported. Some parents also mentioned that they were having problems to divide the resources among their children. Several schools and colleges have been conducting online classes for students after the government had announced closure of educational institutions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The schools and colleges were closed and exams postponed, atleast a week before the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank' on Sunday said the government will take a decision on whether to reopen schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the situation. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 77.

