Unexploded mortar shell destroyed along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Army's anti-explosion experts on Sunday destroyed a live mortar shell in a forward area along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The shell had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistani army and was noticed by some border residents near Ghani village in Krishna Ghati sector, the officials said. They said the army experts rushed to the scene and safely destroyed the mortar shell.

