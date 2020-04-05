Virus: 3 kin of 93-year-old MP man test positive in Barwani

Three persons, including a13-year girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Barwanidistrict of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a senior official said,adding they were kin of a 93-year-old man who had arrived herefrom UAE on March 13 and died on March 30

The elderly man, a resident of Sendhwa here, had diedin an Indore hospital and it is not known whether his sampleswere tested for coronavirus at the time, District CollectorAmit Tomar said

"The three who tested positive on Sunday are hisrelatives. They comprise a 13-year-old girl, two women aged 74and 40. They were placed in isolation after the 93-year-oldman died," he informed.

