10 Malaysian Jamaat meet attendees offloaded from flight

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10 Malaysian attendees of a recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi were on Sunday offloaded from a special chartered flight to Malaysia from here, officials said. Of the 167 Malaysian Tamils who boarded the flight, 10 people, were offloaded after it was ascertained that they had participated in the recent meeting at the national capital, they said.

The flight departed with 157 passengers after some delay, officials added. After participating in the meeting, they had visited Tenkasi district in southern Tamil Nadu and had stayed there before coming here to board the flight.

It is, however, not immediately known if the Jamaat participants will be quarantined by health authorities or not. All the passengers were Malaysian Tamils who had got stranded in different parts of Tamil Nadu before the commencement of lockdown on March 24.

Today, they were sent to their country through a special chartered flight following consultations between Indian and Malaysian governments on their return.

