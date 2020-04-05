COVID-19: T'gana police directed to ensure safety of medical professionals

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Sunday said the police force has been directed to ensure the safety and security of all doctors and other healthcare professionals working on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic. The direction comes in the wake of assault on doctors and hospital staff at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here by relatives of a coronavirus patient, who died at the hospital over the last week.

In a release, Reddy said all jurisdictional police officers have been directed to be in touch with doctors and other health care professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases and take stern action against those involved in attacks on them. The District Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police are in constant touch with officials of the health department at district and state level and have been supporting health care professionals round-the-clock, who are working to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All district SPs and Commissioners have been directed to form WhatsApp groups comprising local jurisdictional police officers, doctors and other health care professionals. "Police stations across the state have in turn formed Whatsapp groups and established seamless communication between them and health department officials for responding to emerging issues in real time and take effective action at once," the DGP said.

He requested the public to recognise the selfless services being rendered by members of the frontline departments in fighting the virus and help them discharge their duties effectively. In a tweet,he said, "There is #NoMedicine,but #OnlyOneOptionLeft #SocialDistance. Hope everyone should realize about,those who are risking their lives being @ #FrontLineWarning." "They don't need any special respect, but requesting you with due respect to #ThinkTwiceBeforeSteppingOut," the DGP said.PTI VVK ROH SS PTI PTI PTI

