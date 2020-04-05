Left Menu
Guj: 126 Nizamuddin attendees traced, 8 coronavirus positive

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:33 IST
As 16 more attendees of the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin were traced in Gujarat on Sunday, the number of such people found in the state so far has gone up to 126, of whom eight have tested coronavirus positive, a top police officer said. Talking to reporters, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said of that of the 16 persons, 11 were traced in Junagadh district, two in Ahmedabad, and one in Chhota Udepur.

"With this, total 126 people have been traced in Gujarat so far, who had attended the Nizamuddin event and returned to the state. Their medical examination and quarantine process are being carried out," he said. "Earlier, one of the attendees had tested positive for coronavirus, and one such patient had passed away due to the infection. Six more of these attendees- five from Ahmedabad and one from Chhota Udepur- have also tested coronavirus positive," he said.

According to the DGP, the video footage provided by around 179 drone cameras and several CCTV cameras across the state are being used extensively by the police to implement the lockdown, with as many as 11,383 FIRs lodged so far on the basis of drone footage, leading to the arrest of 3,601 violators. Similarly, 188 FIRs have so far been lodged on the basis of CCTV footage, and 400 persons have been held, he said.

Jha also said that the media that as many as 533 retired police personnel have been roped in to work for the department to implement lockdown in the state as per the home ministry notifications. "So far, 533 retired police personnel have been recruited back. Of them, 496 had retired in the last one year," he said.

As many as 3,420 persons have been held in the state for violation of government notifications regarding lockdown, and 8,718 vehicles seized so far, Jha said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

