CDS Gen Bipin Rawat visits COVID-19 camp in Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited a COVID-19 camp in Narela here on Sunday and interacted with civilian doctors and military medical team members, sources said. Delhi recorded 445 positive cases of coronavirus, including six people who have died of the infection, till Saturday night.

"CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, visited Delhi government's COVID-19 camp at Narela and interacted with the civilian doctors, military medical team and civil volunteers today," the sources said. Gen Rawat expressed satisfaction over the excellent synergy between the civil and military medical teams and assured them of all assistance to jointly overcome this crisis, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.