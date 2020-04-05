Army jawan commits suicide in J-K's Bandipora

A jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The 14 Rashtriya Rifles jawan shot himself at the Army camp in north Kashmir district's Pannar in the early hours of the morning, a police official said.

The reason behind the jawan's extreme step is not known yet, he said. A case has been registered in the matter, the official said.

