Minor raped, killed by 19-year-old cousin in Noida: Police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed here by her 19-year-old cousin, who has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light on Saturday night after the body of the girl was found near a JJ Cluster in Salarpur village, under Sector 49 police station limits, they said.

"After police received a call about the incident, a team was sent to the spot and a probe initiated. "An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family and the suspect was held," a police official said.

"During questioning, the suspect, who is a cousin of the girl, confessed to the crime," the official said. The body has been sent for autopsy, the police said.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376 (1) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said..

