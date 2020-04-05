COVID-19 doesn't scare Aakash to deliver food to doctors on cycle

By Archana Prasad At a time when the entire country has come to a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, a food delivery executive in the national capital is using his bicycle to deliver food to the people despite the scare.

Wearing masks and head cover for safety, Aakash Jaiswal with his bicycle is covering the length and breadth of Delhi to deliver food to the people, who cannot cook. He told ANI that 80 per cent of his customers are doctors, who are the first line of defence in the country's battle against the coronavirus. Speaking to ANI, Aakash said: "The way doctors and police are working day-night for the people, even we have got the opportunity to work for the nation. People staying in hostels and PGs need food. Mostly, we are delivering food to doctors and nurses, who are staying in hostels. If we are doing ten deliveries in a day, among them eight deliveries are for doctors. I am very happy to deliver food to the needy"

In the last few days, many reports have emerged showing doctors being attacked and assaulted amid coronavirus scare. Jaiswal said it is shameful that landlords are misbehaving with doctors and nurses. "I read in the news that landlords are misbehaving with doctors and nurses. This is very shameful. I am delivering food to them on the bicycle. It is very tough but I feel very satisfied and happy," he said.

"I face several problems. I am also very much scared of this disease. Sometimes police misbehave but this is our job," he added. Prime Minister Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented measure to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In India, 83 people have died of the coronavirus so far. (ANI)

