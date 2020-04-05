COVID-19 death toll rises to 83; cases climb to 3,577

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,111. Of them, 315 have been cured and discharged. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 503. Earlier, addressing a media briefing, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said 11 deaths had been reported since Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh reported three new deaths, while there was a fatality each in Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The death toll on Saturday night was 75. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 24, followed by Gujarat (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana and Delhi (7) each, and Punjab (5).

Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu each have recorded three fatalities. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana each have reported a fatality each, according to the data.

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Delhi (503), followed by Maharashtra (490) and Tamil Nadu (485). Kerala has 306 positive cases, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 200 cases in Rajasthan and 190 cases in Andhra Pradesh. COVID-19 cases have risen to 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 144 in Karnataka, followed by 122 in Gujarat.

Jammu and Kashmir has 106 cases and West Bengal has 80. Haryana has reported 59 infections, followed by Punjab at 57. Thirty people are afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar, while Assam has 26 cases. Uttarakhand has 22 cases, followed by Odisha at 20 cases, Chandigarh at 18 infections, and Ladakh with 14.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Chhattisgarh has nine infections. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh with six and Puducherry with fix cases. Jharkhand has reported three cases, while and Manipur has reported two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported an infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website. PTI ASK HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

