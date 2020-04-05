Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Over 70,000 home quarantined in C'garh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:32 IST
Coronavirus: Over 70,000 home quarantined in C'garh

More than 70,000 people, most of them with a travel history to either foreign countries or other affected states, are kept in home quarantine across Chhattisgarh as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Health officials said on Sunday. Of the 70,456 people being home quarantined as on Saturday, 6242 are in Janjgir Champa district, 5987 in Rajnandgaon, 4353 in Bastar, 3827 in Kawardha, 5372 in Balodabazar, 4431 in Bilaspur, 3612 in Bijapur, 4717 in Mungeli, 4986 in Raigarh and 640 in Raipur.

A total of 10 people have so far tested positive to coronavirus and seven of them have been recovered till Sunday. The rest three remained admitted in the AIIMS and at Rajnandgaon medical college.

"Of the 1949 samples sent for screening until now in the state, 10 have tested positive while 1888 came out negative. while reports of 51 others are awaited," an official said. According to officials, the latest samples of the patient admitted in Rajnadagon tested negative to the virus.

State Health department Secretary Niharika Barik Singh on Saturday asked DGP DM Awasthi to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine protocol and the designated period, an official said. To contain local transmission of cases, all those who had travelled abroad or visited other states in the last 28 days have been directed to stay in home quarantine, Singh's letter to the DGP stated.

Directives to paste stickers outside the houses of home-quarantined people have already been issued, but it has come to the notice of Health department that these stickers were removed, it said. The Health Secretary further asked the DGP to issue directives to all District Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure strict compliance with the home quarantine protocol by the quarantined persons in their respective areas, it added.

The letter said that police personnel posted in the concerned area should check on the quarantined people at least once in a day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls up various political leaders, discusses coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chi...

Diyas lit in HP on PM Modi's call, no immediate report of power tripping

A majority of people in Himachal Pradesh lit diyas on Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal on Sunday at 9 pm. There was no immediate report of power tripping in the state.In state capital Shimla, the district administration played out a sir...

44 new coronavirus cases in UP, count now 278; half of them linked to Jamaat meeting

Forty-four new coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count to 278, an official said. About half of the total are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, from where participants took the v...

Maha:Enthusiastic response to PM's call from people, Bollywood

People from across Maharashtra responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown. People lit land...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020