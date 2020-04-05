Left Menu
Pondy Lt Guv, CM light lamps in response to PM's call to show solidarity to beat COVID-19

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:18 IST
Pondy Lt Guv, CM light lamps in response to PM's call to show solidarity to beat COVID-19

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy were among those who switched off lights and lit lamps at their home in response to the Prime Minister's call to show 'collective resolve' to beat the COVID 19 here on Sunday. They held lamps at their respective places for nine minutes from 9 p.m.

Policemen on duty at various centres also lit lamps in response to the call given by the PM. Almost all the residents of the Union Territory turned off the power lights and lit the earthenware lamps or held torches while some used flash lights of their mobile phones.

Kids were also seen as enthusiastic participants along with their parents at various centres. Staff of the power deprtment were on their toes to ensure that there was no glitch, said an official source.PTI COR ROH PTI PTI

