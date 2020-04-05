On PM's call, people light diyas, display resolve to fight corona malady

People switched off lights and came out on their roofs and balconies across Uttarakhand with their families at the stroke of nine on Sunday to light diyas, candles and torches in a show of solidarity with the rest of the country in the fight against coronavirus. Firecrackers were also burst and conchshells blown to express a collective resolve to shatter the gloom created by the pandemic. For nine minutes the soft glow of diyas, the mixed sound of firecrackers and the cheerful cries of little children reminded one of Diwali celebrations. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also lit candles along with his wife and daughters at his official residence.

"It has definitely had a positive impact. It will boost the morale of the country in the fight against coronavirus. It will give a combined message of spiritual connectivity and social distancing," Rawat said "The restraint and unity shown by the country is inspiring," he said and reiterated his appeal to people to stay home to keep themselves safe.

