People of Gujarat respond to PM's call by switching off lights

Millions of people in Gujarat switched off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches for nine minutes starting 9 pm on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus. After switching off the lights, people stood in balconies or terraces of their houses where they lit earthen lamps, candles and waved mobile flashlights.

Some people created patterns with diyas on the ground while others shouted slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' from their terraces. In some areas, people burst fire-crackers. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarianmother Hiraba also lit lamps after switching off lights.

Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani too joined the people of Gujarat froom their residence. Belying the concerns over functioning of power grid, no fluctuation in voltage was reported in the state.

The PM on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.