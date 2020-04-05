Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 areas of Bhubaneswar sealed after elderly man tested COVID- 19 positive

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:10 IST
2 areas of Bhubaneswar sealed after elderly man tested COVID- 19 positive

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Sunday sealed Sundarpada and Jadupur areas in the state capital and declared the localities as "containment zones" after a 70-year-old man, who returned from Australia recently, tested positive for COVID-19 here. The man is a resident of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony which comes under Sundarpada ward adjacent to Jadupur, Chaudhury said, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

Another person was also tested positive for the disease on Sunday. The 29-year-old man is a resident of Bomikhal area, which has already been sealed and declared a containment zone after three members of a family tested positive, Chaudhury said.

Surya Nagar area had also been sealed and declared a containment zone on April 2, after a 60-year-old man, without any recent domestic or international travel history, tested positive for coronavirus. Nobody is allowed to enter containment zones and residents of these areas have been prohibited from moving out, Choudhury said.

All shopping establishments, including groceries and medicine shops, will remain closed in these localities, he said. All essential commodities and medicines will be supplied to households through various teams formed by the BMC, he said adding that all inhabitants within the containment zone will strictly remain at home, according to a notification issued by the BMC.

Meanwhile, all the entry and exit points of Sundarpada and Jadupur areas are being sealed by putting up barricades, the BMC commissioner said. The area will be sanitized and it will be ensured that availability of basic services is not affected, while all those who have come in contact with the patient and his family members have been advised to observe 14-day home quarantine, Chaudhury said.

A team of doctors will undertake door-to-door visits in the area, Chaudhury said. Odisha has so far reported a total of 23 COVID-19 cases, of whom two have been cured. SKN SBN NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

62 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said. No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued ...

No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out neg...

Babita Phogat defends her 'illiterate pigs' tweet on Markaz gathering

New Delhi India, April 5 ANI Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, who was being criticised for her tweet on the Nizamuddin incident, on Sunday said she stands by her tweet and people pelting stones on doctors should be hanged. At your place it mi...

Harbhajan Singh to donate ration to 5000 families amid coronavirus crisis

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus, cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families along with his wife Geeta Basra. Singh took to Instagram and posted pictures along with a message which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020