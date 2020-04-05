62 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:25 IST
As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said. No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 11, it said.

Thirty three people have been discharged, a media bulletin said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and later said the state government would firmly stand by the medical and health staff who are serving the patients. Medical and health staff are rendering great services to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government has given special focus on the protection of the staff and special measures have been taken for their health, an official release quoted him as saying.

He said funds donated for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund should be utilised to procure PPEs, masks and medicines for the staff. Rao also wanted officials to be ready with an action plan to combat any likely increase in the number of patients in future, the release added.

