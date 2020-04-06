Left Menu
FSL team collects exhibits from Nizamuddin headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:18 IST
A five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected exhibits on Sunday from the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi, which has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country, officials said. According to Deepa Verma, Director FSL, Rohini, members from the Cyber Forensics Unit, biology, chemistry and photo divisions visited the spot and collected exhibits.

The team members were wearing Hazmat suits and were likely to be sent to home quarantine, sources said. As a preventive measure all the members from the FSL who visited Markaz have been advised to be in self-quarantine for next 10 days. They have been suggested to take all precautionary measures and wash their hands frequently, sanitise themselves and practice social distancing by maintaining at least one metre distance from their family members, sources added. The samples procured by the FSL team have been handed over to the Crime Branch which will further hand over the exhibits to it at the laboratory for further examination in due course, the officials said.

They said the building had five floors and two basements, and several shoe racks were found inside it, adding that no electronic device was found. A Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police also visited the spot in connection with its investigation in the case.

A senior police official said the building was inspected and a search operation was carried out. Several essential documents related to Markaz have been seized and they are being examined by the Crime Branch team. A case has been registered against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating government orders as regards the management of the centre with respect to social, political or religious gatherings.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to a religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. Action against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was taken after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters in Nizamuddin West last week, despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country..

