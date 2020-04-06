Total coronavirus cases rise to 135 in Indore

According to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, a total of 135 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Sunday.

A bulletin issued by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Sunday said by 5 pm the cases rose to 135 in Indore.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after a 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.