Total coronavirus cases rise to 135 in Indore

According to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, a total of 135 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-04-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 07:27 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

A bulletin issued by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Sunday said by 5 pm the cases rose to 135 in Indore.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after a 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

