Nagpur : World's tallest Samai lit to express gratitude to those fighting COVID-19

World's tallest Samai, Pooja lamp, at Jerryl Lawns was lit here on Sunday to show gratitude to health care workers and emergency service providers who are risking their lives to fight COVID-19. City dwellers were seen lighting candles and diyas in order to pay their tribute to the healthcare workers, sanitation workers and emergency service providers.

People in various states of the country on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.