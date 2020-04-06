Fire at garbage dump in Chennai's Ernavur area doused, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a garbage dump in Ernavur area of Chennai on Sunday night after some firecrackers, being burst by people, fell on it. The fire was later doused with the help of three fire tenders.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Millions of people across the country, last night, switched off lights in their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches, while some burst crackers to show solidarity in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.