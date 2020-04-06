Left Menu
Development News Edition

Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:35 IST
Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

"Figures tell the truth," said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday referring to the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. He said the Tablighi Jamaat members have been "exposed" and even people belonging to the muslim community are "opposing" them.

The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days. Citing the RSS' decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body -- Partinidhi Sabha -- Vaidya said that Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation.

Lauding the decision taken by the country's leadership to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, he said India handled the COVID-19 situation comparatively better than developed nations. "To tackle COVID-19 outbreak, India's leadership took some decisive steps which got public support," he said. The RSS leader said that workers of his organisation helped 25.5 lakh people during the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the virus, fed the poor and daily wagers and started a helpline.

About the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown, said the first priority should be to tackle the novel coronavirus and then the focus should shift towards the economy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine makers customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.Rolls, one of Britains most historic industrial name...

Austria trebles job-protection scheme's funding as applications jump

Austria is trebling the funding available for a scheme designed to prevent layoffs that enables employers to keep staff on their books while only paying for hours actually worked, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Despite the government ...

Soccer-German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs were allowed to return to team training on Monday, with some opting to train players in small groups amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Soccer in the country has been suspended for almost a month...

INSIGHT-As Germany reels from coronavirus, some officials debate impact on banks

As Germany rolls out a 750 billion-euro economic stimulus package, officials and experts are discussing whether German lenders, including Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG, will be able to weather the economic fallout of coronavirus witho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020