Four trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

Four persons, including an elderly man and a minor boy, were trampled to death by a wild tusker in Padampur area of Odishas Bargarh district on Monday, officials said. While three persons were killed near a slum cluster on the outskirt of Padampur town, another fell prey to the tusker in nearby Banjhenmunda village. The jumbo also destroyed some houses in the area in an early morning attack, they said.

Dwarikanath Pande (75) was asleep in his house when the jumbo trampled him, while Malai Pande (45) and Rintu Pande (12) were attacked by the elephant when they went out to attend natures call near Padampur, they said. The fourth victim was Hemsagar Sahoo (52) who faced the wrath of the pachyderm at Banjhenmunda when the tusker was on its way towards Gandhamardan forest range.

Forest officials, who rushed to the area after getting information about the incident, said the tusker was believed to have separated from a herd and moved into human habitat. PTI COR SKN RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

