YSRCP MLA visits Andhra village declared as 'red zone'

YSRCP MLA from Nandigama, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao, visited Raghavapuram village in Krishna district, which was declared as red zone as one COVID-19 positive case was detected in the village. Riding on a two wheeler, Rao visited every street and interacted with the villagers. He enquired about the availability of essential commodities and drinking water.

The MLA suggested villagers to take precautions by not coming out of their houses and maintaining social distancing. He suggested people to inform village volunteers if any health issues arise. Rao ordered the officials to see that the people get vegetables, milk, rice and other essential commodities without any issue and ensure proper sanitation in the village. (ANI)

