Body of 40-yr-old man found outside his house in Rajasthan's Kota

The body of a 40-year-old man was found outside his house in a village here on Monday with stab wounds, police said. The incident took place in Prempura village under the Ayana police station of Kota district and the deceased was identified as Giriraj Bairwa, they said. The victim had gone to sleep outside the house on Sunday night and his dead body was found by his family members on Monday morning, the police said.

Unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons killing him on the spot, SHO of Ayana police station Rajendra Meena said. "It is a blind murder and the reason behind the crime is not clear yet, however the family members stated the deceased man did not have any enmity or rivalry with anyone in the village and they did not give any clue leading to the accused in the crime," Additional Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural), Paras Jain said. Police handed over the body to the family members after an autopsy and lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.