PM Modi calls Australian counterpart; discusses need to share experience to deal with coronavirus

PM Modi calls Australian counterpart; discusses need to share experience to deal with coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and the two leaders agreed on the importance of sharing experience on ways to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts," an official statement said here. Modi conveyed that his government stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizen stranded in India due to the ongoing lockdown.
Morrison on his part assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of the Australian society. The two leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis, the statement said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Scott Morrison
- Australian
- India
- IndoPacific
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs
Many people still not taking lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family and follow instructions: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus outbreak.
Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.
Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the prime minister: Narendra Modi.