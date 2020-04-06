AirAsia India announces free rescheduling, direct booking discounts on all flights till May 31

Left Menu
AirAsia India has announced a waiver of all rescheduling fees on current and future bookings for travel until May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

AirAsia India has announced a waiver of all rescheduling fees on current and future bookings for travel until May 31. The waiver, announced in the campaign 'From A to B, we've got your back', encompasses all flights 'from A to B on the AirAsia India domestic network' across points-of-sale, encouraging guests to book even if they are concerned that their Plan A may change to Plan B, read a statement.

"In view of the ongoing uncertainty, AirAsia India has extended this offer across channels. In addition, AirAsia India is offering a limited period special discount of up to 10 per cent on bookings made 14 days in advance on www.airasia.com and the AirAsia India mobile app using the Promo Code FLYNOW10," the statement said. People can manage their bookings and reschedule by logging in or signing up as a "BIG Member" on the airline's website with the e-mail ID used when making their original booking, linking their existing PNR to their BIG member ID and editing their booking."AirAsia has always been a guest oriented airline. We understand the uncertainty that the customers are currently confronted with while making their travel plans and hence we wanted to offer our customers a peace of mind where they can go ahead and make travel bookings without worrying about rescheduling charges," said Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India.

"We have been working relentlessly to provide all the support we can to our customers in these times and have continuously communicated our customer-friendly policies and various avenues through which customers can reach us," Garg added. (ANI)

