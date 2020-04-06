Left Menu
769 foreign tourists register on 'Stranded in India' portal, says Tourism Ministry

The Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday said that 769 foreign tourists from various parts of the country have registered on the 'Stranded in India' portal in the first five days of its operations amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: 06-04-2020 15:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday said that 769 foreign tourists from various parts of the country have registered on the 'Stranded in India' portal in the first five days of its operations amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The ministry had, on March 31, launched a portal www.strandedinindia.com with a view to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists who are stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation necessitated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"Such tourists would need to log on to the portal, provide some basic contact information and narrate the nature of issues being faced by them if any. In the first 5 days of its operation, 769 foreign tourists from all over the country registered on the portal," an official statement said. According to officials, every state government and union territory administration has identified a nodal officer for assisting such foreign tourists.

"The five regional offices of the Ministry of Tourism are constantly coordinating with the nodal officers regarding the support rRequests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to the foreigners, if so required," the statement said. "Requests for movement within the country/ state and for transfer to the home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate," it added.

The ministry said that the tourists are being connected with the relevant foreign office of their home country in India and provided updates on flights out of India to their home countries. "A lady, who is an American citizen, was stranded in Supaul district of Bihar amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, while her son was undergoing surgery at Delhi. The portal facilitated and secured her a special transit-permit to travel to Delhi," the statement said.

It said that the portal will continue to serve its purpose as the government is committed to the cause of ensuring the comfort and well being of our foreign guests during their stay in India adding that it is the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" . (ANI)

